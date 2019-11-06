Urovant Sciences (NASDAQ:UROV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.30 EPS

Urovant Sciences (NASDAQ:UROV) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.30, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of Urovant Sciences stock traded up $0.80 on Wednesday, reaching $10.46. The company had a trading volume of 23,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,520. The firm has a market cap of $293.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 6.20 and a quick ratio of 6.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.54. Urovant Sciences has a 1 year low of $4.05 and a 1 year high of $14.49.

Several analysts recently issued reports on UROV shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Urovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright set a $28.00 target price on Urovant Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Urovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.44.

Urovant Sciences Company Profile

Urovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for urologic conditions. It is developing vibegron, an oral, once-daily, small molecule beta-3 agonist that is in Phase III trials for the treatment of overactive bladder (OAB) and OAB in men with benign prostatic hyperplasia; and in Phase IIa clinical trials for irritable bowel syndrome-associated pain.

