US Ecology Inc (NASDAQ:ECOL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that US Ecology Inc (NASDAQ:ECOL) will announce $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for US Ecology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.64. US Ecology posted earnings per share of $0.65 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that US Ecology will report full year earnings of $2.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.19 to $2.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.58. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for US Ecology.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $167.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.25 million. US Ecology had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 8.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ECOL. Zacks Investment Research cut US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a $63.00 target price on US Ecology and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine upgraded US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. US Ecology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.33.

Shares of ECOL stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.52. 211,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,652. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.45 and its 200-day moving average is $61.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 0.53. US Ecology has a 52 week low of $54.24 and a 52 week high of $72.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 17th. US Ecology’s payout ratio is presently 31.03%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in US Ecology by 11.6% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in US Ecology by 2.3% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in US Ecology by 20.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in US Ecology by 0.6% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in US Ecology by 27.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

About US Ecology

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services, and Field & Industrial Services. The Environmental Services segment offers hazardous material management services, including transportation, recycling, treatment, and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, and radioactive waste at its landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

