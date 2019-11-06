Usca Ria LLC Buys Shares of 2,000 US Ecology Inc (NASDAQ:ECOL)

Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of US Ecology Inc (NASDAQ:ECOL) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 2,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. American Research & Management Co. purchased a new stake in US Ecology during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in US Ecology by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in US Ecology during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in US Ecology by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in US Ecology by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ECOL. BidaskClub downgraded US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded US Ecology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $63.00 price target on US Ecology and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. US Ecology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.33.

Shares of ECOL stock traded up $0.34 on Wednesday, reaching $61.40. The stock had a trading volume of 9,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,654. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 0.53. US Ecology Inc has a 1 year low of $54.24 and a 1 year high of $72.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.15.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $167.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.25 million. US Ecology had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 8.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that US Ecology Inc will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. US Ecology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.03%.

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services, and Field & Industrial Services. The Environmental Services segment offers hazardous material management services, including transportation, recycling, treatment, and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, and radioactive waste at its landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

