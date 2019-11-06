Usca Ria LLC Makes New $111,000 Investment in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,159 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of XLNX. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xilinx in the second quarter worth $29,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in shares of Xilinx by 114.2% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 257 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xilinx during the second quarter worth $33,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Xilinx by 168.0% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Xilinx during the third quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Xilinx from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Xilinx from $102.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Xilinx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Xilinx from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Nomura raised shares of Xilinx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xilinx has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.26.

In other news, SVP Emre Onder sold 1,337 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.79, for a total value of $129,408.23. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,340 shares in the company, valued at $420,068.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Saar Gillai sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $328,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,712 shares in the company, valued at $745,364.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,226 shares of company stock valued at $2,270,378. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ XLNX traded down $1.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $93.69. 154,290 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,593,587. The company has a market cap of $23.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.24. Xilinx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.22 and a 12-month high of $141.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $95.17 and a 200 day moving average of $107.83. The company has a quick ratio of 5.78, a current ratio of 6.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The programmable devices maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02. Xilinx had a net margin of 28.76% and a return on equity of 35.84%. The firm had revenue of $833.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $823.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.53%.

Xilinx announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the programmable devices maker to purchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

