Usca Ria LLC Makes New $156,000 Investment in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000.

Get iShares US Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of IYW stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $216.03. 4,798 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,993. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $206.91 and a 200 day moving average of $201.09. iShares US Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $148.42 and a 52-week high of $217.28.

iShares US Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: What is a Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.