Vale SA (NYSE:VALE) Receives $13.49 Average Target Price from Analysts

Vale SA (NYSE:VALE) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.49.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Vale from $17.50 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank set a $15.00 price objective on Vale and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Vale in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th.

Get Vale alerts:

Shares of NYSE VALE traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.17. The stock had a trading volume of 18,869,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,095,133. Vale has a fifty-two week low of $10.20 and a fifty-two week high of $15.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.24. The company has a market cap of $62.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.58, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.17.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.19). Vale had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The firm had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.62 billion. Analysts forecast that Vale will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vale by 62.5% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vale in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Vale in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vale in the second quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vale in the second quarter valued at $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.32% of the company’s stock.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Ferrous Minerals, Coal, and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and others ferrous products and services; and provides related logistic services.

Read More: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.