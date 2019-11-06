Valeritas (NASDAQ:VLRX) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valeritas (NASDAQ:VLRX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Sunday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $1.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Valeritas Holdings Inc. is a commercial-stage medical technology company which focused on developing technologies for Type 2 diabetes. The company’s product pipeline consists of V-Go (R) Disposable Insulin Delivery device, is a simple, wearable, basal-bolus insulin delivery solution for Type 2 diabetes which enables patients to administer a continuous preset basal rate infusion of insulin. Valeritas Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey. “

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. BTIG Research restated a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Valeritas in a report on Sunday, August 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Valeritas from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Valeritas from $1.25 to $12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th.

VLRX stock opened at $1.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.99. Valeritas has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $24.80.

Valeritas (NASDAQ:VLRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.73) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.90) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.50 million. Valeritas had a negative return on equity of 45,700.07% and a negative net margin of 187.83%. As a group, analysts expect that Valeritas will post -10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Valeritas stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Valeritas Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VLRX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 26,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.49% of Valeritas at the end of the most recent quarter. 24.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valeritas Company Profile

Valeritas Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of technologies to treat patients with Type 2 diabetes in the United States. The company offers V-Go, a wearable insulin delivery device for basal-bolus therapy. It also develops V-Go Prefill that is in the design-development stage for eliminating the device-filling process and the need for EZ fill refrigeration for patients with Type 2 diabetes; and V-Go SIM for real-time tracking information of basal and bolus dosing utilization.

