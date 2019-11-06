ValuEngine Downgrades Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) to Hold

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AERI. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $62.00 price target (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.83.

Shares of NASDAQ AERI opened at $23.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.66. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $17.51 and a 52-week high of $56.00.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $15.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.60 million. Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 89.52% and a negative net margin of 478.81%. Analysts forecast that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will post -3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Foresite Capital Management Ii bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.73 per share, for a total transaction of $2,373,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vicente Anido, Jr. bought 26,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.01 per share, with a total value of $499,012.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 195,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,718,945.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 562,698 shares of company stock valued at $13,088,866. 8.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AERI. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $276,000. Harvey Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $661,000. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 3,785 shares in the last quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 71.0% during the second quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. now owns 31,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 20.6% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 17,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048 shares in the last quarter.

About Aerie Pharmaceuticals

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its lead product is Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

