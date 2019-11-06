ValuEngine Downgrades Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Bank of America raised Coca-Cola FEMSA from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Coca-Cola FEMSA currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.00.

Shares of NYSE:KOF traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.96. 110,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,380. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.67 and its 200-day moving average is $61.35. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a one year low of $54.14 and a one year high of $69.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 84.2% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 160.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the third quarter worth approximately $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Company Profile

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy, sports drinks, energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

