ValuEngine Downgrades Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

FRTA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Forterra from a sell rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $4.25 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forterra from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Forterra from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Forterra from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Forterra has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.14.

Forterra stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.31. 1,339,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,659. The firm has a market capitalization of $540.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.70 and a beta of 2.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.18. Forterra has a 12 month low of $3.25 and a 12 month high of $11.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.94, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.23. Forterra had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a negative return on equity of 31.23%. The company had revenue of $464.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Forterra will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Forterra news, insider Vikrant Bhatia bought 17,175 shares of Forterra stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.56 per share, with a total value of $112,668.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 62,467 shares in the company, valued at $409,783.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Karl Watson bought 65,200 shares of Forterra stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.94 per share, with a total value of $452,488.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 65,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,488. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 110,840 shares of company stock valued at $745,778. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Forterra by 2,552.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,005 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,854 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Forterra by 29.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,439 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 3,766 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forterra in the second quarter worth $137,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Forterra in the third quarter worth $266,000. Finally, ELCO Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Forterra by 131.8% in the second quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 40,727 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 23,154 shares in the last quarter. 96.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Forterra

Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. It offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.

