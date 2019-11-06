ValuEngine Downgrades Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) to Sell

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

FMS has been the subject of several other reports. Redburn Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. BTIG Research cut Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a report on Monday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.81.

Get Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. alerts:

Shares of NYSE FMS opened at $37.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. has a 12 month low of $30.99 and a 12 month high of $43.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.89 and a 200-day moving average of $36.49. The company has a market capitalization of $22.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.46.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $333,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 1,174.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 377,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,692,000 after purchasing an additional 348,201 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 6,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 1.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

Recommended Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.