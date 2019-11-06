ValuEngine Downgrades Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) to Strong Sell

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Redburn Partners started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BidaskClub lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $610.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $570.00 price target on Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $583.00.

ISRG stock traded up $2.51 on Friday, reaching $563.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 757,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,097. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $538.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $515.67. Intuitive Surgical has a 12-month low of $430.24 and a 12-month high of $589.32. The firm has a market cap of $64.65 billion, a PE ratio of 59.36, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.12.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.44. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 30.94%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical will post 10.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Lonnie M. Smith sold 215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.18, for a total transaction of $106,033.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 330,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,177,480.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.43, for a total value of $4,113,225.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,042,638.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,037 shares of company stock valued at $7,105,808 over the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 119 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 690 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 329 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,870 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.73% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

