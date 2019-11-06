ValuEngine Downgrades Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) to Hold

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Provident Bancorp in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:PVBC traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.38. 52,721 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,161. Provident Bancorp has a 1-year low of $10.75 and a 1-year high of $28.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $221.51 million, a P/E ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 0.86.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Provident Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Context BH Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Provident Bancorp by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 12,271 shares of the bank’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. Finally, Castine Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Provident Bancorp by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Castine Capital Management LLC now owns 267,453 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,486,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

About Provident Bancorp

Provident Bancorp, Inc is a Massachusetts corporation that was formed in 2011 by The Provident Bank to be its holding company. Approximately 52.1% of Provident Bancorp, Inc outstanding shares are owned by Provident Bancorp, a Massachusetts corporation and a mutual holding company. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc, is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for business and private clients.

