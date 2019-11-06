ValuEngine Downgrades Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Qualys from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Qualys in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird set a $100.00 price target on shares of Qualys and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, September 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Qualys from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, FBN Securities started coverage on shares of Qualys in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $94.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:QLYS traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $84.07. 304,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 355,396. Qualys has a 1 year low of $65.93 and a 1 year high of $97.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.65 and a beta of 1.38.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The software maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.13. Qualys had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business had revenue of $82.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Qualys will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey P. Hank sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.34, for a total value of $107,042.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $832,786.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sumedh S. Thakar sold 6,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total transaction of $579,270.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 173,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,405,653.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,661 shares of company stock valued at $9,616,357 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Qualys in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Qualys in the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Qualys in the second quarter worth approximately $121,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Qualys by 22.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,085 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in Qualys in the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. 84.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

