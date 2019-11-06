ValuEngine Downgrades ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) to Sell

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 20th.

ZTO Express (Cayman) stock opened at $22.20 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.77. The stock has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83 and a beta of 0.80. ZTO Express has a fifty-two week low of $15.30 and a fifty-two week high of $22.67.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The transportation company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 21.99%. The business’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. On average, analysts predict that ZTO Express will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZTO. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,128,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $382,000. Finally, BRILLIANCE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd boosted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRILLIANCE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 4,440,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $84,906,000 after purchasing an additional 654,920 shares in the last quarter. 37.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ZTO Express (Cayman)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2017, it operated a fleet of approximately 3,600 self-owned trucks.

