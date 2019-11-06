ValuEngine Lowers BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) to Sell

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BPMP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of BP Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. BP Midstream Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.14.

BP Midstream Partners stock opened at $14.49 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 9.43 and a quick ratio of 9.43. BP Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $17.76.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $28.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.41 million. BP Midstream Partners had a net margin of 122.39% and a return on equity of 47.91%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that BP Midstream Partners will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BPMP. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BP Midstream Partners during the second quarter valued at $26,836,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 21.9% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 8,398,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509,700 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 7.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,595,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,091,000 after acquiring an additional 430,145 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 244.5% during the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 594,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,205,000 after acquiring an additional 422,031 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 31.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,299,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,111,000 after acquiring an additional 310,038 shares during the period. 43.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BP Midstream Partners

BP Midstream Partners LP owns, acquires, develops, and operates pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns an onshore crude oil pipeline system, onshore refined products pipeline system, onshore diluent pipeline system, refined product terminalling system, and offshore natural gas pipeline system, as well as interests in five offshore crude oil pipeline systems.

