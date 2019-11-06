ValuEngine Lowers Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Summit Hotel Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.25.

INN stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.50. The company had a trading volume of 820,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,900. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.19. Summit Hotel Properties has a 1-year low of $9.29 and a 1-year high of $12.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

In related news, COO Craig J. Aniszewski sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $464,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 397,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,615,790.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INN. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 82.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan purchased a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 14,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter.

Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of April 18, 2019, the Company's portfolio consisted of 69 hotels with a total of 10,714 guestrooms located in 24 states.

