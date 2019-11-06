ValuEngine Upgrades Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) to Strong-Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KAMN. TheStreet cut Kaman from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Kaman from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th.

Shares of NYSE KAMN traded up $4.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.14. 315,410 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,914. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.67. Kaman has a 12 month low of $51.34 and a 12 month high of $65.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $182.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.33 million. Kaman had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 3.34%. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kaman will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director E Reeves Callaway III sold 1,000 shares of Kaman stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.25, for a total value of $57,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brian E. Barents sold 6,733 shares of Kaman stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.78, for a total value of $382,299.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,654,796.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KAMN. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kaman by 3,100.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Kaman during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Kaman during the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Kaman by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Kaman by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. 92.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kaman Corporation operates in the aerospace and distribution markets. The company operates through two segments, Distribution and Aerospace. The Distribution segment distributes electro-mechanical products; bearings; and power transmission, motion control, and electrical and fluid power components, as well as offers value-added services.

