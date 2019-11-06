ValuEngine Upgrades Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Krystal Biotech from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Cowen restated a buy rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Krystal Biotech in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a neutral rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim set a $81.00 target price on Krystal Biotech and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Krystal Biotech presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.67.

Shares of KRYS traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.03. The stock had a trading volume of 139,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,505. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.48 and its 200 day moving average is $39.11. Krystal Biotech has a 12-month low of $16.82 and a 12-month high of $51.67. The company has a current ratio of 49.80, a quick ratio of 49.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $732.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.36 and a beta of 1.03.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.14. Research analysts forecast that Krystal Biotech will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel Janney sold 88,684 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total transaction of $4,120,258.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,632,186.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Krystal Biotech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Krystal Biotech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 13,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.50% of the company’s stock.

About Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from dermatological diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KB103, which is in Phase II of a Phase I/II clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, a genetic disease.

