ValuEngine Upgrades Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Longbow Research lowered Marriott International from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They set a market perform rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Marriott International from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Marriott International from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Cowen set a $140.00 target price on Marriott International and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $132.87.

Shares of Marriott International stock traded up $3.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $133.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,577,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,790,199. Marriott International has a twelve month low of $100.62 and a twelve month high of $144.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $123.73 and a 200-day moving average of $130.95. The stock has a market cap of $42.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.02). Marriott International had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 113.75%. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marriott International will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Marriott International news, Director Bruce W. Duncan sold 3,376 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total value of $446,172.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,929,536. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George Munoz sold 4,866 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total value of $650,146.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $902,401.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,157 shares of company stock worth $3,008,421. 12.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Marriott International by 14,728.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,128,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,252 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,967,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,941,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,762 shares during the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,135,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,105,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,125,000 after acquiring an additional 698,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,173,000. 63.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

