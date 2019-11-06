ValuEngine Upgrades Moog (NYSE:MOG.A) to Hold

Moog (NYSE:MOG.A) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on MOG.A. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Moog from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Moog from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Moog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Moog in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moog presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.75.

Shares of NYSE MOG.A opened at $87.16 on Monday. Moog has a 52-week low of $71.68 and a 52-week high of $98.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.43 and a 200-day moving average of $86.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Moog (NYSE:MOG.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. Moog had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $765.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Moog will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moog Company Profile

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.

