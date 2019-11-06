VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) is JNBA Financial Advisors’ Largest Position

JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,042,779 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,571 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF accounts for 10.6% of JNBA Financial Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. JNBA Financial Advisors owned about 1.99% of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF worth $52,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOAT. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 5,259 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF during the third quarter valued at about $263,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,667,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 305,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,333,000 after purchasing an additional 32,060 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MOAT stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.07. The stock had a trading volume of 13,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,485. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.67 and its 200-day moving average is $48.70. VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF has a 1-year low of $38.64 and a 1-year high of $53.34.

