Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Acquired by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 74,347 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 3.7% of SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $12,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 151.8% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Family Management Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Putnam FL Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000.

VUG traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $171.47. The company had a trading volume of 521,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,609. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $167.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.48. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $124.85 and a 1-year high of $173.00.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

