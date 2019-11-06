Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $228.45

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $228.45 and last traded at $227.97, with a volume of 29783 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $226.55.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $218.02 and a 200 day moving average of $212.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VGT. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 77.7% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,365,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $287,966,000 after buying an additional 597,141 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 21.4% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,027,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $216,742,000 after purchasing an additional 181,300 shares in the last quarter. CMC Financial Group boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10,086.9% in the second quarter. CMC Financial Group now owns 142,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,012,000 after purchasing an additional 140,914 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 56.0% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 260,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,970,000 after purchasing an additional 93,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1,235.7% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 99,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 92,245 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

