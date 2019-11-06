Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Position Reduced by JNBA Financial Advisors

JNBA Financial Advisors decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,692 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.9% of JNBA Financial Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $9,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 88.1% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,676,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,152,000 after buying an additional 1,721,484 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 28.8% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,554,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,359,000 after buying an additional 1,018,261 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,667,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,559,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,852,000 after purchasing an additional 112,521 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $17,341,000.

NYSEARCA:VO traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $170.82. 4,573 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 446,463. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $167.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.93. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $129.51 and a fifty-two week high of $173.00.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

