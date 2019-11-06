Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Purchased by Derby & Company Inc.

Derby & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 81,204 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 977 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for 4.4% of Derby & Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Derby & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $9,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VOE. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2,501.3% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 166,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,228,000 after buying an additional 159,685 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,702,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,397,000 after buying an additional 116,460 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 12.7% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 740,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,400,000 after buying an additional 83,536 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 165.5% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 111,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,570,000 after buying an additional 69,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First American Trust FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,064,000.

VOE opened at $115.84 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $89.59 and a 12-month high of $116.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $112.64 and a 200-day moving average of $110.65.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

