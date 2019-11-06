Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Berkeley Capital Partners LLC

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 256 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 100.6% during the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 4,366 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,383,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $874,990,000 after purchasing an additional 687,094 shares during the last quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 37,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 8,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 52.7% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 26,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 9,302 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $92.03 on Wednesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $71.08 and a 12 month high of $95.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.15.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Article: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.