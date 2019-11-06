Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Stake Raised by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 79.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,881 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,908,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,124,341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510,262 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,696,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $760,044,000 after buying an additional 899,117 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,451,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $389,089,000 after buying an additional 156,241 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,324,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $403,241,000 after buying an additional 74,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,988,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,684,000 after buying an additional 228,381 shares during the last quarter.

VNQ opened at $92.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.15. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $71.08 and a 12-month high of $95.49.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

