Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.11, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $10.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.10 million.

VAPO stock traded down $4.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.17. 1,297,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,993. Vapotherm has a twelve month low of $7.60 and a twelve month high of $24.63. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vapotherm presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

In related news, Director Anthony L. Arnerich purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.68 per share, for a total transaction of $173,600.00. Also, insider Michael Mcqueen purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.63 per share, for a total transaction of $146,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 51,382 shares of company stock worth $546,307. Corporate insiders own 34.40% of the company’s stock.

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary Hi-VNI technology products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress worldwide. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that use Hi-VNI technology to deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

