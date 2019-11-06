Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) Shares Down 9.7%

Vector Group Ltd (NYSE:VGR) traded down 9.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.19 and last traded at $11.14, 5,358,890 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 294% from the average session volume of 1,359,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.33.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Vector Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vector Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 13th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.72 and its 200-day moving average is $10.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 0.70.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. Vector Group had a net margin of 4.55% and a negative return on equity of 19.73%. The firm had revenue of $504.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Vector Group Ltd will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Vector Group by 4.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,815,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,455,000 after purchasing an additional 415,568 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vector Group during the third quarter valued at $466,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vector Group by 27.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,899,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,018,000 after purchasing an additional 849,163 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Vector Group by 5.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,657,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,663,000 after purchasing an additional 174,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in Vector Group during the second quarter valued at $19,028,000. 49.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 109 combinations under the Pyramid, EAGLE 20's, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

