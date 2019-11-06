Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. Vectrus had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 2.68%. The company had revenue of $359.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.34 million.

Shares of NYSE VEC traded up $5.22 on Wednesday, hitting $51.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,867. Vectrus has a 12-month low of $19.61 and a 12-month high of $52.83. The company has a market capitalization of $522.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.13 and a 200-day moving average of $40.61.

In other Vectrus news, Director William F. Murdy sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.43, for a total value of $41,430.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $649,249.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Noble Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vectrus in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Vectrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Vectrus in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vectrus in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vectrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.33.

Vectrus Company Profile

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and logistics, and information technology and network communication services to the U.S. government worldwide. The company offers facility and logistics services, such as airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, warehouse management and distribution, and equipment maintenance, repair, and services for U.S.

