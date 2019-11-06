Vereit (NYSE:VER) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

Vereit (NYSE:VER) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.68-0.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.69.

Shares of VER traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.36. The company had a trading volume of 18,234,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,390,354. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.57. Vereit has a 1 year low of $6.95 and a 1 year high of $10.13.

Vereit (NYSE:VER) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $312.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.95 million. Vereit had a return on equity of 4.23% and a net margin of 24.69%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Vereit will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VER. ValuEngine upgraded Vereit from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Evercore ISI set a $9.00 target price on Vereit and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. TheStreet upgraded Vereit from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vereit from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Vereit from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.94.

In other Vereit news, insider Thomas W. Roberts sold 25,000 shares of Vereit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $246,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 433,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,278,427.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vereit Company Profile

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $15.6 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.7 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

