Verity Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 9.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,231 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 615 shares during the quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in BorgWarner in the second quarter valued at $1,035,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in BorgWarner in the second quarter valued at $1,314,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 16.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,984,092 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $251,212,000 after acquiring an additional 824,302 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 855.6% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 52,616 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 47,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 7.1% in the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 118,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,954,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. 90.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BWA traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $44.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,193,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,549,985. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.08 and a 200-day moving average of $38.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.71 and a 52-week high of $45.69.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.11. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. BorgWarner’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on BorgWarner from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Guggenheim assumed coverage on BorgWarner in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wolfe Research set a $50.00 price target on BorgWarner and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. BorgWarner presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

