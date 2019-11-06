VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) VP Sells $1,772,045.96 in Stock

VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) VP Kevin Bailey sold 21,314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total transaction of $1,772,045.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 71,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,922,976.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE VFC opened at $86.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.82 and a 200-day moving average of $87.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $33.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.17. VF Corp has a 52-week low of $67.18 and a 52-week high of $96.20.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The textile maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.04). VF had a return on equity of 32.04% and a net margin of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that VF Corp will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This is a boost from VF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. VF’s payout ratio is 45.50%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VFC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in VF by 153.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,804,466 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $507,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516,600 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in VF in the 2nd quarter worth about $217,993,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in VF by 825.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,368,778 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $119,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,833 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in VF by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,375,848 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $644,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in VF by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,535,402 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $306,517,000 after purchasing an additional 696,731 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have commented on VFC. ValuEngine upgraded shares of VF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $106.00 target price (up previously from $104.00) on shares of VF in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of VF in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of VF in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of VF from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.71.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

