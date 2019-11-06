Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) is Covey Capital Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Covey Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Viad makes up approximately 4.6% of Covey Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Covey Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.28% of Viad worth $3,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viad in the 2nd quarter valued at $23,030,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Viad by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,220,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $213,330,000 after purchasing an additional 182,633 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Viad in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,318,000. KAMES CAPITAL plc acquired a new position in shares of Viad in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,215,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viad in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,009,000. Institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert E. Munzenrider sold 1,079 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total transaction of $68,732.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,892.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert E. Munzenrider sold 921 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.02, for a total value of $60,804.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,327,266.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Viad stock opened at $63.04 on Wednesday. Viad Corp has a 52 week low of $46.17 and a 52 week high of $72.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.13). Viad had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $362.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. Viad’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Viad Corp will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

VVI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Viad from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 28th. ValuEngine raised Viad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th.

Viad Company Profile

Viad Corp operates as an experiential services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and the United Arab Emirates. It operates in two business groups, GES and Pursuit. The company offers event planning and production, look and feel design, layout and floor plan designs, furnishings and carpet, show traffic analysis, marketing and strategy, electrical distribution, cleaning, plumbing, overhead and booth rigging, and material handling services; and signage products and common area structures.

