ViaSat (VSAT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect ViaSat to post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $537.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.02 million. ViaSat had a negative return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 2.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. On average, analysts expect ViaSat to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get ViaSat alerts:

ViaSat stock opened at $67.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.67 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.26 and its 200 day moving average is $81.27. ViaSat has a twelve month low of $55.93 and a twelve month high of $97.31.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded ViaSat from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut ViaSat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine cut ViaSat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised ViaSat from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ViaSat has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.71.

In other news, Director Harvey White sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.71, for a total transaction of $75,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Keven K. Lippert sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $776,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,108 shares in the company, valued at $785,290.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,750 shares of company stock worth $1,936,048 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

ViaSat Company Profile

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight Internet and aviation software services to commercial airlines; and mobile broadband services comprising network management and high-speed Internet connectivity services for customers using airborne, maritime, and ground mobile satellite systems.

Featured Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for ViaSat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViaSat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.