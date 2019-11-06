Vikas Verma Sells 10,000 Shares of Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP) Stock

Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP) Director Vikas Verma sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $670,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 81,935 shares in the company, valued at $5,489,645. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Vikas Verma also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

On Monday, October 21st, Vikas Verma sold 10,000 shares of Installed Building Products stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $660,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 16th, Vikas Verma sold 10,000 shares of Installed Building Products stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 18th, Vikas Verma sold 10,000 shares of Installed Building Products stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00.

IBP opened at $70.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.17. Installed Building Products Inc has a twelve month low of $30.54 and a twelve month high of $76.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.13. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 47.99%. The firm had revenue of $396.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Installed Building Products’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Installed Building Products Inc will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Installed Building Products by 0.8% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,298 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in Installed Building Products by 3.2% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,237 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in Installed Building Products by 1.7% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 14,506 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Installed Building Products by 0.9% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,589 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Installed Building Products by 0.8% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 34,174 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. 68.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IBP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Installed Building Products to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Nomura boosted their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.46.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

See Also: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.