Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) in a research note published on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $31.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub cut Viking Therapeutics from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Viking Therapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Oppenheimer began coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. CIBC began coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 15th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.19.

VKTX traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.35. 1,433,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,123,447. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.57. Viking Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $6.15 and a 52-week high of $14.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $485.26 million, a PE ratio of -18.38 and a beta of 2.29.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. Sell-side analysts forecast that Viking Therapeutics will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 126.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 3,261.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 7,763 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Hayden Royal LLC bought a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat patients with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol.

