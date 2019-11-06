Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Viking Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VKTX) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $8.84, but opened at $7.82. Viking Therapeutics shares last traded at $7.48, with a volume of 49,302 shares trading hands.

The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05.

VKTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. CIBC initiated coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised Viking Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Viking Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.19.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $830,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 22,117 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 2,553 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $219,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 216,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after buying an additional 35,271 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,687 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $485.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.53 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.57.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat patients with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol.

