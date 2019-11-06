Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Vir Biotechnology stock traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.63. The company had a trading volume of 144,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,650. Vir Biotechnology has a one year low of $13.39 and a one year high of $16.50.

In related news, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf purchased 950,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.22 per share, with a total value of $13,509,000.00. Also, insider Abu Dhabi Investment Authority purchased 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.41 per share, for a total transaction of $14,410,000.00.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products for the treatment and prevention of serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus, and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

