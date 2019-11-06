Virgin Galactic (NASDAQ:SPCE) Now Covered by Vertical Research

Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic (NASDAQ:SPCE) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:SPCE traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $9.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,370,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,842,615. Virgin Galactic has a 1-year low of $8.56 and a 1-year high of $12.93.

Get Virgin Galactic alerts:

Virgin Galactic (NASDAQ:SPCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Vieco Usa, Inc. sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.99, for a total transaction of $109,900,000.00.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile

Virgin Galactic, LLC provides spaceline services. The company offers suborbital research flights to scientific research community. It also operates a spaceport for astronaut training and flights operations.Virgin Galactic, LLC was founded in 2004 and is based in Mojave, California with additional offices in Las Cruces, New York, London, Pasadena, and Washington, DC Virgin Galactic, LLC operates as a subsidiary of Virgin Group Ltd.

Further Reading: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Galactic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Galactic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.