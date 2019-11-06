Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $600.10 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) will announce sales of $600.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Vishay Intertechnology’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $597.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $602.40 million. Vishay Intertechnology reported sales of $775.89 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 22.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Vishay Intertechnology will report full year sales of $2.66 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.50 billion to $2.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Vishay Intertechnology.

Get Vishay Intertechnology alerts:

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $628.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis.

VSH has been the topic of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas raised Vishay Intertechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Vishay Intertechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Sunday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 8,915,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $150,935,000 after purchasing an additional 325,922 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,559,381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,323 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,593,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,359,000 after purchasing an additional 56,255 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,517,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,583,000 after purchasing an additional 20,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,928,000. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE VSH opened at $20.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Vishay Intertechnology has a 52-week low of $14.36 and a 52-week high of $22.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.56.

About Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs) segment offers low- and medium-voltage TrenchFET MOSFETs, high-voltage planar MOSFETs, high voltage super junction MOSFETs, power integrated circuits, and integrated function power devices.

Recommended Story: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vishay Intertechnology (VSH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Intertechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Intertechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.