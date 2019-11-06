Vision Capital Management Inc. Has $4.69 Million Holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Vision Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,988 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for approximately 1.2% of Vision Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,052,601 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,212,199,000 after buying an additional 504,241 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Adobe by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,730,576 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $9,938,712,000 after buying an additional 887,115 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,017,961 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,362,476,000 after buying an additional 60,035 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Adobe by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,973,766 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,349,470,000 after buying an additional 2,174,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,950,101 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,047,848,000 after purchasing an additional 812,144 shares during the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

NASDAQ ADBE traded down $1.89 on Wednesday, reaching $287.40. 2,762,136 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,750,717. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $274.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $284.09. The company has a market cap of $134.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.78, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.09. Adobe Inc has a 12 month low of $204.95 and a 12 month high of $313.11.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 17th. The software company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.71, for a total value of $809,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 49,148 shares in the company, valued at $13,255,707.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,500,110 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ADBE has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. ValuEngine lowered Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays lowered their price objective on Adobe from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $304.88.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.