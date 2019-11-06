Vision Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Vision Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 5.3% of Vision Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $20,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,059,000 after acquiring an additional 20,065 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,358,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of IJH stock traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $198.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 620,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,092,090. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.92. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $156.13 and a fifty-two week high of $200.85.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.