Vision Capital Management Inc. Purchases 295 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Vision Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 1.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,155 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 10,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management North America Inc. increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Investec Asset Management North America Inc. now owns 8,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 656,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,035,000 after purchasing an additional 9,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 45,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 21,736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CL shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.57.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 55,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total transaction of $3,946,417.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,758 shares in the company, valued at $3,870,295.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Henning I. Jakobsen sold 858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.60, for a total transaction of $64,006.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,911,712.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 257,196 shares of company stock worth $18,239,955 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CL stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $66.52. The company had a trading volume of 4,412,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,532,018. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.62. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $57.51 and a one year high of $76.41. The firm has a market cap of $57.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.73.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 6,492.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 57.91%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

