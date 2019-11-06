Vision Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Vision Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 307 shares during the period. Broadridge Financial Solutions comprises approximately 1.7% of Vision Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $6,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BR. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 314.6% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 7,679 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.7% during the second quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 49.7% during the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 201,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,754,000 after acquiring an additional 66,970 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 301.9% in the second quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 223,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,479,000 after purchasing an additional 167,547 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 14.1% in the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 111,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,239,000 after purchasing an additional 13,793 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BR. Raymond James cut shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.20.

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock traded down $6.56 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,537,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,788. The firm has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07 and a beta of 0.69. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.34 and a 12 month high of $136.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $124.23 and its 200 day moving average is $125.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

In related news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 2,258 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.69, for a total value of $290,582.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,093.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 55,481 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.67, for a total value of $7,027,778.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 272,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,477,040.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 317,133 shares of company stock worth $39,829,477. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

