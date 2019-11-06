VIVUS (NASDAQ:VVUS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.30 EPS

VIVUS (NASDAQ:VVUS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.30), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $17.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.13 million.

VVUS stock traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $3.01. 121,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,652. VIVUS has a 12 month low of $2.15 and a 12 month high of $5.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.19 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.79.

Get VIVUS alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of VIVUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th.

VIVUS Company Profile

VIVUS, Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company primarily in the United States and the European Union. The company offers Qsymia for the treatment of obesity as an adjunct to a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity for chronic weight management in adult patients with an initial body-mass index of 30 or greater (obese patients) or 27 or greater (overweight patients) in the presence of at least one weight-related comorbidity, such as hypertension, type 2 diabetes mellitus, or high cholesterol.

Read More: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for VIVUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIVUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.