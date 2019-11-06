Wajax (TSE:WJX) Price Target Lowered to C$22.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Wajax (TSE:WJX) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 46.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a C$17.50 target price on shares of Wajax in a report on Monday, August 12th.

Get Wajax alerts:

WJX traded up C$0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$15.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,946. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.82. The firm has a market cap of $298.06 million and a P/E ratio of 8.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$15.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$15.68. Wajax has a 52-week low of C$14.10 and a 52-week high of C$23.48.

Wajax (TSE:WJX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$409.43 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Wajax will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

About Wajax

Wajax Corporation, an integrated distribution company, provides sales, parts, and services to transportation, forestry, industrial and commercial, construction, oil sands, mining, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company provides construction, material-handling, crane and utility, forestry, and mining and oil sands equipment.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for Wajax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wajax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.