Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Shares Purchased by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 456,060 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Walmart were worth $54,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 235.3% in the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 181.7% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 307 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 3,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.38, for a total value of $424,598.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John R. Furner sold 7,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.72, for a total transaction of $906,288.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 50.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WMT traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $119.54. 217,617 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,138,326. Walmart Inc has a 12-month low of $85.78 and a 12-month high of $120.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $118.40 and a 200 day moving average of $111.01. The firm has a market cap of $334.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.05. Walmart had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The firm had revenue of $130.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a $123.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Walmart to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $112.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $105.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.65.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

