Warburg Research Analysts Give Brenntag (FRA:BNR) a €50.00 Price Target

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) has been given a €50.00 ($58.14) price target by analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.34% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($69.77) price objective on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. HSBC set a €50.50 ($58.72) price objective on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Independent Research set a €46.00 ($53.49) price objective on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €51.36 ($59.72).

Get Brenntag alerts:

BNR traded up €1.35 ($1.57) on Wednesday, hitting €46.58 ($54.16). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 911,482 shares. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €44.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is €44.28. Brenntag has a 12 month low of €43.06 ($50.07) and a 12 month high of €56.25 ($65.41).

Brenntag Company Profile

Brenntag AG, a chemical distribution company, purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company also provides value added services. It serves customers in various end-market industries, such as adhesives, paints, oil and gas, food, water treatment, personal care, and pharmaceuticals.

See Also: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.